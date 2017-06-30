The Viral Story About the Cop Who Ove...

The Viral Story About the Cop Who Overdosed by Touching Fentanyl Is Nonsense

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Slate Magazine

In the middle of May, a police officer in East Liverpool, Ohio, Chris Green, was responding to a traffic call when he realized that white powder had spilled inside the car he was investigating. He put on gloves to protect himself from what he would later learn was a formulation of fentanyl, a potent prescription opioid, as he handled the situation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slate Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lisbon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tiffiani guappone Jun 25 zexistpig 1
News Bar Association hand-off Jun 1 lawyers gone wild 3
News Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job Apr '17 delarue7 1
News Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all (Dec '16) Dec '16 kitman 1
News Robert Foust (Dec '16) Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16) Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16) Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
See all Lisbon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lisbon Forum Now

Lisbon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lisbon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
 

Lisbon, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,038 • Total comments across all topics: 282,160,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC