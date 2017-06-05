Salem man sentenced for murdering girlfriend

A Salem man has been convicted and sentenced to prison just three days before he was to go on trial for murdering his live-in girlfriend. Terry Strosnyder appeared before a judge in Lisbon on Friday and pleaded guilty to one count of murder, which was filed in connection with the July shooting death of 46-year-old Athena Nicolas at the Second Street home the couple shared.

