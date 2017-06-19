Over the hill
A Family Dollar semi box trailer teetered precariously on a hillside in Lisbon Thursday night, after the driver reportedly turned onto a closed street and got stuck trying to turn around. According to Lisbon police, Hector R. Alcauter, 47, of Cincinnati had turned north onto Beaver Street when he found the street was closed and turned left onto West Chestnut Street.
