Over the hill

Over the hill

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Morning Journal

A Family Dollar semi box trailer teetered precariously on a hillside in Lisbon Thursday night, after the driver reportedly turned onto a closed street and got stuck trying to turn around. According to Lisbon police, Hector R. Alcauter, 47, of Cincinnati had turned north onto Beaver Street when he found the street was closed and turned left onto West Chestnut Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lisbon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bar Association hand-off Jun 1 lawyers gone wild 3
News Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job Apr '17 delarue7 1
News Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all (Dec '16) Dec '16 kitman 1
News Robert Foust (Dec '16) Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16) Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16) Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
See all Lisbon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lisbon Forum Now

Lisbon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lisbon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
 

Lisbon, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,108 • Total comments across all topics: 281,982,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC