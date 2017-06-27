No interest in counteroffer
The three-county Solid Waste District is proceeding with plans to take over its recycling drop-off program, despite a last-ditch counteroffer from the current operator. The Solid Waste District board of Columbiana, Carroll and Harrison counties agreed at this week's special meeting to take $294,000 from its $3.5 million cash balance and to purchase 312 dumpsters that will replace the ones belonging to Kimble Recycling & Disposal.
