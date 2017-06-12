Municipal

Municipal

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: Morning Journal

A June 19 preliminary hearing and pretrial was scheduled in Columbiana County Municipal Court for Logan Phillip Stewart, 21, Jefferson Avenue, Salem, charged with assault for allegedly striking a Highway Patrol trooper on Saturday. Additionally, Stewart was cited with resisting arrest, obstructing official business, OVI first offense, tail lights and regulations of vehicle and engine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lisbon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bar Association hand-off Jun 1 lawyers gone wild 3
News Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job Apr '17 delarue7 1
News Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all Dec '16 kitman 1
News Robert Foust (Dec '16) Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16) Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16) Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
See all Lisbon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lisbon Forum Now

Lisbon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lisbon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Lisbon, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,867 • Total comments across all topics: 281,787,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC