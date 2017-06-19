Man faces prison after guilty plea to assault
An East Liverpool-area man accused of robbing and stabbing a man in the leg while giving him a ride home has pleaded guilty to most of the charges against him. Joseph E. Giralico, 33, of state Route 267, pleaded guilty this week in county Common Pleas Court to felonious assault and obstructing police business, a misdemeanor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Add your comments below
Lisbon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar Association hand-off
|Jun 1
|lawyers gone wild
|3
|Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job
|Apr '17
|delarue7
|1
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|Robert Foust (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lisbon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC