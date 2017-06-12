Lisbon ups lunch prices for next year
School lunch prices will be going up slightly this fall following action taken at this week's school board meeting. The board voted to increase lunch prices by 10 cents to $2.40 for elementary school students and 5 cents to $2.60 for junior/senior high school students.
