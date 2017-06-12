Lisbon mayor: - SIf you list it, buyers will come

Mayor Joe Morenz believes there is plenty of interest in downtown Lisbon if only the owners of chronically vacant storefronts would make some effort to rent the space or sell the building to someone who will. A study performed by a consulting firm hired by village council and the Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce to help devise a downtown revitalization plan found that of the 21 vacant storefronts at that particular moment, none were listed for rent or for sale.

