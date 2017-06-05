Lisbon mayor ready to move on vacant buildings
Mayor Joe Morenz is ready to recommend some changes be made to a proposed vacant building code for village council to consider before it enacts the proposed legislation. Speaking at this week's economic development committee meeting with a representative from Town Center Associates, Morenz reported he will ask council at its June 13 meeting to consider incorporating the changes before passing the vacant building code.
