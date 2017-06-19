Lisbon may wave waiver goodbye

Lisbon may wave waiver goodbye

Yesterday

The school board has been asked to think about whether now is the time to eliminate the practice of waiving the $25 annual general instructional fee charged students in grades K-8. Superintendent Joe Siefke suggested at last week's board meeting they may want to consider eliminating the fee, which costs the district about $8,000 a year, given that voters have twice rejected a proposed 1 percent school income tax officials say is needed to offset a projected budget deficit in 2021.

