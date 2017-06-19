Lisbon may wave waiver goodbye
The school board has been asked to think about whether now is the time to eliminate the practice of waiving the $25 annual general instructional fee charged students in grades K-8. Superintendent Joe Siefke suggested at last week's board meeting they may want to consider eliminating the fee, which costs the district about $8,000 a year, given that voters have twice rejected a proposed 1 percent school income tax officials say is needed to offset a projected budget deficit in 2021.
