Lisbon man pleads guilty to possession

Richard L. McCarty Jr., 36, Forest Street, Lisbon, pleaded guilty in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court to two counts of possession of drugs. McCarty had syringes, a digital scale, a burnt spoon containing trace amounts of heroin, a bag containing less than .10 gram of cocaine and a crack pipe with a trace amount of cocaine in his bedroom on Nov. 12, 2015.

