Lisbon man pleads guilty to possession
Richard L. McCarty Jr., 36, Forest Street, Lisbon, pleaded guilty in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court to two counts of possession of drugs. McCarty had syringes, a digital scale, a burnt spoon containing trace amounts of heroin, a bag containing less than .10 gram of cocaine and a crack pipe with a trace amount of cocaine in his bedroom on Nov. 12, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Add your comments below
Lisbon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar Association hand-off
|Jun 1
|lawyers gone wild
|3
|Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job
|Apr '17
|delarue7
|1
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|Robert Foust (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lisbon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC