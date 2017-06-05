Lisbon man faces burglary charge

The same man found passed out at the historic train depot on Monday from a suspected drug overdose has been charged with breaking into a neighbor's residence through an upstairs window two days later. Clint R. Eisnncher, 31, of 308 S. Lincoln Ave., has been charged with burglary by Lisbon police for breaking into 310 S. Lincoln Ave., which is part of the same two-story duplex.

