Lisbon fills part-time positions
Boyd, state Route 164, Leetonia, as the new part-time water meter reader and Mary Ann Gray as the new assistant clerk in the water office. Boyd is retired from Comcast, and Gray operated the family's long-time printing business in town before retiring earlier this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lisbon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar Association hand-off
|Jun 1
|lawyers gone wild
|3
|Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job
|Apr '17
|delarue7
|1
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|Robert Foust (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lisbon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC