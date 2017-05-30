Lisbon eyes change at top
Mayor Joe Morenz met Tuesday with Village Council's finance committee to discuss how they would go about coming up with the money should they decide to reinstate the administrator position and hire someone to fill it. The village last had a village administrator from about 2000 to 2004 before doing away with the position due mostly to cost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Add your comments below
Lisbon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar Association hand-off
|Jun 1
|lawyers gone wild
|3
|Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job
|Apr '17
|delarue7
|1
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|Robert Foust (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lisbon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC