Lisbon could feel the loss of youth workers at pool

Friday Jun 16 Read more: Morning Journal

A report prepared for this week's village council meeting by parks supervisor Dana Blackburn, who was unable to attend, stated she had relied in past years on the program to help pay the wages of staff at the Sadie Van Fossen swimming pool during the summer. The state scrapped the federally funded program, however, and is using the money to hire significantly fewer and much younger workers for longer periods.

