Images from the Salem Super Cruise

Saturday

Enthusiasts check out a 1976 Mustang Red Baron competition racer Saturday during the well-attended Salem Super Cruise which end this afternoon. Hunter Manypenny of Leetonia took first place in the kids division of the tractor pull sanctioned by the Winona Garden Tractor Pullers during the 12th Salem Super Cruise on Saturday.

