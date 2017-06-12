Demand for parking vouchers isn't great

Demand for parking vouchers isn't great

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Morning Journal

In the nearly three months since village council enacted a voucher system that allows downtown businesses to void up to 12 parking tickets per year on behalf of angry customers, only two have chosen to do so. Police Chief Mike Abraham reported Morgan's drug store and JWB Supply requested vouchers to void parking tickets and that occurred within the past month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lisbon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bar Association hand-off Jun 1 lawyers gone wild 3
News Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job Apr '17 delarue7 1
News Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all Dec '16 kitman 1
News Robert Foust (Dec '16) Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16) Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16) Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
See all Lisbon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lisbon Forum Now

Lisbon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lisbon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Lisbon, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,272 • Total comments across all topics: 281,719,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC