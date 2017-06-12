Columbiana County Sheriff
Francis Hughes, Brown Street, Negley, reported at 10:53 p.m. Sunday someone stole his 1999 Ford Ranger. He had parked it by the side of his home at 3 p.m. and did work around the house before watching the hockey game on TV.
