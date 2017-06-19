Columbiana County Municipal
A June 26 preliminary hearing and pretrial was set in Columbiana County Municipal Court for Arthur J. Gingher, 46, East Martin Street, East Palestine, charged with theft and misuse of a credit card for allegedly taking a wallet belonging to Robert Urgitus from his home on April 10 and using the credit card from that wallet to make purchases at the Walmart in Poland for $400 and twice at the Circle K in East Palestine totaling $88. Lekhya Yanamala, 20, Trafford, Pa., was fined $675, had her suspended for a year, required to attend a three-day counseling program and ordered 30 hours community service for OVI first offense and traffic control devices.
