Candle company could get snuffed out by county BDD

Is the Beaver Creek Candle Company worth continuing? That was the question posed by county Board of Developmental Disabilities member Tom Andrix this week. Andrix asked about the status of the company's success during the board meeting, and said the board has invested a lot of money into the company and he had hoped the clients could The board has invested about a half a million dollars in the company's building on County Home Road in Lisbon alone and has spent additional money over the years, Superintendent Bill Devon said after the meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.