Akron Children's to construct pediatric facility in Lisbon

Akron Children's Hospital is expanding its presence in town by building a stand-alone pediatric facility at the corner of North Market and East Pine streets. The one-story 4,815-square-foot building is to be constructed in the large vacant lot that served as home for the seasonal produce stand that has since relocated just north of town on state Route 45. ACH's presence in Lisbon began when it acquired the private practice of local pediatrician Dr. B.N. Bhat following his retirement in late 2015.

