Akron Children's to construct pediatr...

Akron Children's to construct pediatric facility in Lisbon

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Review

Akron Children's Hospital is expanding its presence in town by building a stand-alone pediatric facility at the corner of North Market and East Pine streets. The one-story 4,815-square-foot building is to be constructed in the large vacant lot that served as home for the seasonal produce stand that has since relocated just north of town on state Route 45. ACH's presence in Lisbon began when it acquired the private practice of local pediatrician Dr. B.N. Bhat following his retirement in late 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lisbon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bar Association hand-off Jun 1 lawyers gone wild 3
News Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job Apr '17 delarue7 1
News Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all (Dec '16) Dec '16 kitman 1
News Robert Foust (Dec '16) Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16) Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16) Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
See all Lisbon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lisbon Forum Now

Lisbon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lisbon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Lisbon, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,262 • Total comments across all topics: 281,887,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC