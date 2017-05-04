Woman sentenced for her part in robbery

Woman sentenced for her part in robbery

A Lisbon area woman who helped her boyfriend at the time rob another man she considered her friend inside his own home was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Friday in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court. Keisha D. Pearson, 27, South Lincoln Avenue, Lisbon, apologized to the victim and his family prior to sentencing.

