Veterans soldier on, but Legion still may fade away

When the local American Legion participates in Memorial Day events this weekend it could likely be for the last time as the nearly 100-year-old organization fades out of existence due to the advancing age of its dwindling membership. In appreciation of the American Legion's many years of service to the community, the Lisbon Historical Society is hosting an evening of patriotic music and entertainment in the train station museum parking lot on Sunday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.