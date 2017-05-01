Trisha Suits benefit

A benefit rummage, bake and vendor sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Guilford Ruritans Hall off of state Route 172 for Trisha Suits, a Lisbon resident battling leukemia. She is shown with her mother, Alice Loy, and 6-year-old son Landon who displays the jacket Trisha wore while serving as an assistant cross country coach at Lisbon.

