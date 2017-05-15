Police Reports
A K9 officer indicated a narcotic odor, resulting in recovery of contraband. The case was turned over to Perry Township police since no crime occurred within city limits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lisbon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar Association hand-off
|Apr 21
|MIattnyssuck
|2
|Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job
|Apr 20
|delarue7
|1
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lisbon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC