Police Reports

Police Reports

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Salem News

A K9 officer indicated a narcotic odor, resulting in recovery of contraband. The case was turned over to Perry Township police since no crime occurred within city limits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lisbon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bar Association hand-off Apr 21 MIattnyssuck 2
News Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job Apr 20 delarue7 1
News Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all Dec '16 kitman 1
News Robert Foust Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16) Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16) Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
See all Lisbon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lisbon Forum Now

Lisbon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lisbon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
 

Lisbon, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,459 • Total comments across all topics: 281,049,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC