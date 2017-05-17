Police officer overdoses after brushi...

Police officer overdoses after brushing fentanyl powder off uniform

Here's a frightening reminder of the dangers of fentanyl, a powerful opioid that can be lethal even in tiny amounts. A police officer in East Liverpool, Ohio, collapsed and was rushed to the hospital after he brushed fentanyl residue off his uniform, allowing the drug to enter his system through his hands.

