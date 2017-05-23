Lisbon boosts water rates
The village Board of Public Affairs followed through with plans to begin charging water customers $30 a year to cover the cost of replacing meters. The BPA on Tuesday voted to add $2.50 per month to the monthly bill of every residential and commercial water customer - 1,500 in all - starting July 1. The money is needed to speed up the process of replacing outdated meters with modern meters that can be read via radio frequency from hand-held units operated by employees who would not have to leave their vehicle.
