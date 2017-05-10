Dunkin' building in Calcutta

Construction currently is underway along state Route 170 at the site that previously housed at least two health-related businesses, the last being Ohio Valley Home Health, next to the entrance of Calcutta Square. Being developed by Sabatine BK Development of Boardman, the new location will be operated by franchisee White Donuts LLC. The new Dunkin' Donuts site will not only feature the usual variety of doughnuts, coffees, sandwiches and cold and frozen drinks, as well as free Wi-Fi service for its customers, but, according to Jim Sabatine of Sabatine BK Development, the Calcutta site, which is all new construction, also will include some unique features not seen at other Dunkin' locations.

