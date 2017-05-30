Dulci-More Festival 23 set for this weekend
The event starts with Friday evening's concert at 7 p.m. Members of Dulci-More will perform a short opening set. Next will be a set by Bill Cohen from Columbus, a singer and guitarist who will lead folk songs from the 1960s, followed by Lois Hornbostel and Ehukai Teves from Bryson City, N.C., mountain dulcimer specialists who may add some ukulele, which Teves grew up playing in his native Hawaii, Chapman stick and singing.
