East Liverpool police responded Thursday night to this crash on St. Clair Avenue at Blackmore Street, where they reported Ann M. Curran, 57, Market Street, driving the Chevy Cavalier, was southbound and traveled left of center, striking the northbound Chevy Trailblazer driven by Marian S. Laudrille, 61, Steubenville-Pike Road, Lisbon. Laudrille told officers she tried to avoid the other vehicle, pulling over as far as she could, while a witness reported Curran was driving completely in the northbound lane.

