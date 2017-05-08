Columbiana County Common Pleas

Columbiana County Common Pleas

Farmers National Bank vs. Dean and Rebecca Allen, et al., foreclosure sought for properties on Lisbon Street and Morton Street in East Liverpool. State of Ohio vs. Joseph Pappas, the property has been sold making the state's motion to have the building at 1501 Main St., known as Joe's Bar, permanently closed moot, case dismissed.

