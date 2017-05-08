Columbiana County Common Pleas
Farmers National Bank vs. Dean and Rebecca Allen, et al., foreclosure sought for properties on Lisbon Street and Morton Street in East Liverpool. State of Ohio vs. Joseph Pappas, the property has been sold making the state's motion to have the building at 1501 Main St., known as Joe's Bar, permanently closed moot, case dismissed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
Lisbon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar Association hand-off
|Apr 21
|MIattnyssuck
|2
|Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job
|Apr 20
|delarue7
|1
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lisbon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC