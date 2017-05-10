Brewer remains interested in Lisbon
The Boston man with local ties is still considering locating a microbrewery in town despite concerns he might have given up because of uncooperative landlords in the downtown business district. Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce Director Marilyn McCullough reported Phillip Campbell sent her an email Friday telling her was still interested in opening and operating a facility in town that makes and serves mead beer.
