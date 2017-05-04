Boston brewer drops Lisbon plan

The village may have lost out on another microbrewery because of uncooperative landlords in the business district, according to Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce officials. Chamber President Susan Shank reported at this week's meeting a young Boston man - Phillip Campbell - with family ties to Lisbon was interested in opening a facility to make and serve mead beer in one of two downtown locations under serious consideration but changed his mind after being unable to reach an agreement with either of the landlords.

