Barn destroyed by fire

The serenity of a warm, beautiful afternoon came to an end for Carol Junkins of 3841 Laughlin Road, Lisbon and several area fire departments at 3:24 p.m. Friday when a large machinery barn went up in flames on the Junkins Farm. According to Highlandtown Fire Chief Tim Roush, the barn which was not insured was a total loss and the cause of the fire is undetermined.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.