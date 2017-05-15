across - sour - scommunities

Beaver Creek State Park Wildlife Education Center volunteer and geologist Cheryl Mattevi will present a program on the local geology around Beaver Creek State Park from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wildlife Education Center. Mattevi will explain the geologic events that influence land forms and resources that have left their imprint on the park, as well as their significances.

