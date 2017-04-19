Zoning inspector needed in Lisbon

Zoning inspector needed in Lisbon

Thursday Apr 13

The village's zoning inspector has resigned, clearing the way for council to hire a replacement who will need to be more aggressive for the downtown revitalization plan to be effective. Bruce W. Carman's resignation letter was accepted at this week's village council meeting, but not before board of zoning appeals member Peter Wilson criticized the zoning inspector - not by name - for failing to do his job.

