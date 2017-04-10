Stefanie Wolf and Tyler Morris
Stefanie S. Wolf and Tyler J. Morris of East Palestine are announcing their engagement and forthcoming marriage. Wolf is the daughter of John and Kellie Wolf, Lisbon, and Debbie and Dave Bajerski, Poland.
