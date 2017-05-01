Solicitor seeking best - fit' for dow...

Solicitor seeking best - fit' for downtown Lisbon

Friday Apr 28 Read more: Morning Journal

Village Solicitor Megan Bickerton updated Village Council at this week's meeting about her ongoing review of the proposed adoption of the International Property Maintenance Code and enactment of a new vacant building law, both of which are considered key components of the downtown revitalization plan being developed. She said the IPMC would take the place of village zoning regulations, so council would have decide in the end whether it wants to do that once her review is completed.

Lisbon, OH

