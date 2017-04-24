Semi overturns
A tractor trailer hauling wood chips from the Salineville area went off the road into a ditch and overturned about a mile south of Lisbon on state Route 164 just before 11 a.m. Monday. The driver, James P. McIntire, 53, of Amsterdam, was uninjured but he was cited for failure to control by the Ohio Highway Patrol.
