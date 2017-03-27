SEAL plans a presence in Liverpool
A Lisbon-based security firm specializing in training has purchased several vacant downtown buildings with plans of making a positive presence in the city. Navy SEAL Adam Newbold is president and CEO of Advanced Training Group Worldwide, founded in 2009 before he went into the active Reserves.
