route 30 crash

U.S. Route 30 between state Route 172 and County Home Road west of Lisbon was closed to traffic from 7:40 a.m until Friday afternoon after a semi truck hauling materials that included a small amount of asbestos overturned in the ditch in front of 36133 U.S. 30. The rig went a little too far right, and soft ground on the edge of the road gave way and pulled it into the ditch. Lisbon and Hanover Township firefighters responded to the crash.

