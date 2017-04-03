route 30 crash

route 30 crash

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Review

U.S. Route 30 between state Route 172 and County Home Road west of Lisbon was closed to traffic from 7:40 a.m until Friday afternoon after a semi truck hauling materials that included a small amount of asbestos overturned in the ditch in front of 36133 U.S. 30. The rig went a little too far right, and soft ground on the edge of the road gave way and pulled it into the ditch. Lisbon and Hanover Township firefighters responded to the crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lisbon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all Dec '16 kitman 1
News Robert Foust Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16) May '16 cm punk 1
See all Lisbon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lisbon Forum Now

Lisbon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lisbon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Final Four
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Lisbon, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,026 • Total comments across all topics: 280,029,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC