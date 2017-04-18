/Patti Schaeffer

The 1872, 21,000-pound, 103-foot steel-arch bridge that once spanned the Middle Fork of the Little Beaver Creek at the lower end of Market Street in Lisbon turned north as it came back into Lisbon Tuesday. The two sections brought in on escorted semi tractor-trailers from Doug Davidson Trucking in Salem stopped and unloaded at the county fairgrounds where the restored bridge will find its new resting spot on the north end of the fairgrounds connecting the campgrounds with the main grounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.