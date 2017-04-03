Parents' neighbor called as only witness for the defense

A neighbor of Danielle Heckathorn's parents was the sole witness on her behalf as testimony ended Friday afternoon in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court. Heckathorn, 30, formerly of Glasgow Road, Lisbon, and currently residing on Butcher Road, Leetonia, is charged with complicity to murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, complicity to robbery, tampering with evidence and three counts of obstructing justice - in the death Quinn Wilson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.