Out & About

Longs Run Presbyterian Church will celebrate our Risen Lord by starting the morning with a Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. This service will include a Homely by Pastor Cramer with readings from John 21. Following the service, we will be having the annual pancake breakfast. Sunday School will begin at 9 and the regular Easter Service will begin at 10. During the second worship, Holy Communion will be observed with all believers welcome to the table.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.