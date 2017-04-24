New Lisbon restaurant seeks liquor li...

New Lisbon restaurant seeks liquor license

Friday Apr 21

A new restaurant is coming to town, and Mayor Joe Morenz has been asked for the village's help in securing a liquor license for the operator. Morenz said Jason A. Geissinger has requested the village begin the process to have downtown Lisbon designated as a revitalization district under state law, which would make him eligible to seek a state liquor license.

