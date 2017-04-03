municipal
In Columbiana County Municipal Court Nicole L. Richter, 43, East Main Street, Salineville, was fined $250 failure to confine dogs. Jessica Rae Savage, 33, Main Street, Wellsville, was fined $150, sentenced two days jail and given credit for one day served, placed on two years probation and required 30 hours community service for theft.
Lisbon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
