In Columbiana County Municipal Court Nicole L. Richter, 43, East Main Street, Salineville, was fined $250 failure to confine dogs. Jessica Rae Savage, 33, Main Street, Wellsville, was fined $150, sentenced two days jail and given credit for one day served, placed on two years probation and required 30 hours community service for theft.

