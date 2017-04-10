Metzgar, Pottorf members of Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society at Ashland University
Haille Metzgar of Lisbon and Logan Pottorf of Minerva are members of the Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society at Ashland University. The Alpha Lambda Delta national honor society credits first-year individual students who have achieved a 3.5 cumulative grade point average in their first or first two semesters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Add your comments below
Lisbon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lisbon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC