Metzgar, Pottorf members of Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society at Ashland University

Haille Metzgar of Lisbon and Logan Pottorf of Minerva are members of the Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society at Ashland University. The Alpha Lambda Delta national honor society credits first-year individual students who have achieved a 3.5 cumulative grade point average in their first or first two semesters.

