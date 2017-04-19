Lisbon schools renew ESC contract for services
The Lisbon school district continues to spend close to $1 million for state-mandated services provided to special-needs students by contracting with the Columbiana County Educational Service Center, but officials say it is still cheaper than providing the services themselves. The school board agreed at its meeting this week to renew 12 contracts with the ESC for services such as school psychologist, speech/language pathologist, physical therapy, occupational therapy, multiple disabilities classroom, emotional disturbance classroom, and gifted and talented coordinator.
