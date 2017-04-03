Lisbon man charged with inappropriate behavior with 12 year old withdraws guilty plea

As a Lisbon man appears in court to be sentenced for inappropriate behavior with a 12-year-old girl, he surprises everyone and withdraws his guilty plea. 28-year-old Douglas Brayshaw of Lisbon was expected to be sentenced to at least two years in prison and would have to register as a sex offender for the next 15 years for soliciting a 12-year-old girl.

