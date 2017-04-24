Lisbon changes road plans again
Village council has decided to put off repaving portions of Beaver Street until 2018 and instead focus on repairing a persistent drainage problem on the street. The reversal comes four weeks after council decided to spend all of its summer street repair funding on repaving two sections of Beaver Street using blacktop instead of resurfacing five other streets, which would have cost $24,435.
